Clerk’s office notifying voters of name misprint on some ballot return envelopes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The El Paso County Clerk’s Office is mailing new primary election ballots out to about 1,044 unaffiliated voters after a misprint was discovered on their return envelopes.

A total of 391,544 primary election ballots have been mailed out to registered voters within the county. This week, the clerk’s office found a misprint on about 1,044 ballots mailed out to unaffiliated voters.

On the misprinted return envelopes, the voter’s name, address, and barcode are correct. However, on the right side under the phrase “This ballot packet prepared for,” the name does not match the name on the address block.

The ballot itself is not affected. The clerk’s office said the “This ballot packet prepared for” section is not a legal requirement, but is added as a courtesy to prevent voters from using the wrong return envelope.

The clerk’s office is mailing out replacement ballot return envelopes, along with letters of explanation.

If a voter does not want to wait for a replacement return envelope, they can use the original envelope as-is, or draw a line through the misprinted name and return their voted ballot.

If a voter has already returned their ballot, it will be processed for counting as usual.

Anyone with questions can contact the clerk’s office at 719-575-VOTE (8683).