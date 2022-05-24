COLORADO SPRINGS — All across the city, piles of debris – mostly made up of fallen branches – continue to grow, following a heavy spring snow over the weekend.

City and county resources will take responsibility for certain trees, but the burden falls on the homeowner when it comes to problems with private trees.

Here are a few options for when you’re ready to clear that debris off your property.

The City of Manitou Springs will host three opportunities for wood disposal on the following dates:

Friday, May 27

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Public Works Facility (101 Banks Place)

Saturday, May 28

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Public Works Facility (101 Banks Place)

Saturday, June 4

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Public Works Facility (101 Banks Place)

There is another free drop-off for people in Pueblo starting Tuesday, May 24:



Lake Minnequa Park

Mon. – Fri. 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sat. – 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Drop off at intersection of Palmer and Reno Avenues

As of yet, no free disposal events have been planned for Colorado Springs. However, Rocky Top Resources will accept branches and tree limbs for a fee. They are offering a reduced rate on Saturday, May 28.

Important Tree Information

If a fallen tree or debris is touching a power line, do not touch the tree or the power line. Report the tree to your utility company.

To report a down tree in the street or public right of way, use the GoCOS! app on a mobile device or call 719-385-ROAD.

For city trees in parks, on trails, medians or other city property, report it using the app on a mobile device.

The City cannot remove trees or debris on private property. A list of tree/debris removal companies can be found at ColoradoSprings.Gov/SpringStorm.



