LA JUNTA, Colo. — Classes, activities, and events at East Otero School District R-1 have resumed after a threat took social media by storm and caused the school to cancel classes.

Superintendent Rick Lovato identified the person behind the threat as a student and said the situation has been addressed.

“Our hearts go out to the family and the student that made the mistake,” Lovato said. “As harsh and as terrible as things could have been, they weren’t and I’m grateful for that.”

Although operations have resumed, Lovato urged students and staff members who require counseling to contact school leaders.

“We also may have students of our own and staff of own that might have been traumatized through this process. I know some of our students were part of that social media frenzy that happened. If your student needs to see a counselor, or you would like your student to see a counselor, please don’t hesitate to let us know.”

Lovato ended his Facebook Live message by thanking those who saw the threat and contacted the school district. You can watch his full Facebook Live video here.