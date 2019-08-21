Class of 2023 moves into UCCS

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — About 1,000 freshmen from the UCCS Class of 2023 moved into campus Tuesday.

The 1,000 students make up about half of the incoming class of about 2,000 students.

Many of them were moving away from home for the first time.

Some couldn’t wait to come to Colorado Springs from the second they saw campus.

“This is the first campus I toured, and as soon as I came here I pictured myself here, and I told my parents this was the place I was going to go,” Abbie Smith, a freshman from Parker, said. “I just fell in love with the campus and the community and everything like that.”

“It’s definitely a change, but I’m ready to adjust to it,” Kaitlyn Lasley, a freshman from Walsenburg, said.

Students were welcomed with a street fair and a class picture Tuesday afternoon.