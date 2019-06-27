Class of 2023 arrives at U.S. Air Force Academy

Members of the Class of 2023, along with their families, arrive at the U.S. Air Force Academy Thursday. / Craig Denton Jr. – FOX21 News

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — The doolies of the Class of 2023 arrived at the U.S. Air Force Academy to begin basic training Thursday.

About 1,100 doolies will take the Cadet Oath of Allegiance and begin basic training Friday.

Basic cadet training runs until August 3. It includes uniform and dorm inspections, marching drills, physical conditioning, and weapons training, as well as instruction on honor and ethics, the Uniform Code of Military Justice, and the Air Force’s core values.

This story will be updated.