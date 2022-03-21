COLORADO SPRINGS — Volunteers across Colorado Springs are preparing for this year’s Spring CityServe Day event.

On Saturday, April 30, volunteers will meet at parks, schools, nonprofits, and neighborhoods to pick up trash, paint, organize, and participate in other beautification projects. Volunteers can also build bunk beds for at-risk youth, build houses for Habitat for Humanity families, make appreciation cards for local teachers, and much more.

Image courtesy of COSILoveYou

“Join the thousands of people that are serving the city of Colorado Springs with no strings attached,” COSILoveYou wrote. “CityServe is simply meant to be an on-ramp, creating opportunities for individuals, families and friends to learn about needs in our community. From there, we encourage you to plug-in and go back! “

There are several volunteer opportunities available. To see the full list, click here.

April’s event marks one of two CityServe events scheduled for 2022. The next event will be held on May 7.