CityROCK offering free climbing passes for Colorado Springs-area school employees

COLORADO SPRINGS — To thank teachers and staff for all the hard work done over the past year for Colorado Springs youth, CityROCK is offering free climbing passes to all current employees of Colorado Springs-area school districts starting in July.

Each full-time and part-time staff member can redeem two free day passes and harness rentals. The deal is valid from July 1 until August 31, Monday through Friday, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Districts included in this deal are:

Academy D-20

Ellicot D-22

Lewis-Palmer D-38

Big Sandy D-100J

Falcon D-49

Manitou Springs D-14

Calhan D-RJ1

Fountain – Ft. Carson D-8

Miami-Yoder D-60

Cheyenne Mountain D-12

Fremont D-39 Peyton D-23

Colorado Springs D-11

Hannover D-28

Widefield D-3

Edison D-54

Harrison D-2

CityROCK CEO Lara Grosjean said, “Many businesses, including ours, have suffered during the

pandemic. But the only way we will get through this crisis and future crises is if we have an

educated population. We wanted to recognize and honor the people that are primarily

responsible for the future welfare of our society – the teachers and staff of our public schools.

We hope this small gesture shows them that they are appreciated.”

The climbing passes are non-transferable, although the staff member can share the passes with anyone

as long as the staff member is present. The staff member must show a valid current district ID or pay

stub. This program does NOT apply to substitute teachers.