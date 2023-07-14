(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The City of Cañon City is warning the community of an Instagram account falsely claiming to be the official account of the city.

The City said it does not condone the actions of the page or how the page is speaking to people, and the City is looking into who owns the account.

The City is asking anyone with information regarding the account to contact klgotham@canoncity.org.

The City’s official Instagram account can be found here.

If anyone is ever unsure of the legitimacy of a Cañon City social media account, the City said all City-run accounts have CanonCityGov in the title as well as Cañon City’s logo.