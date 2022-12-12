(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As the potential for snow and blizzard conditions ramps up for parts of El Paso County Monday, Dec. 12 into Tuesday, Dec. 13, the City of Colorado Springs said they will begin snow patrols at 8 p.m. Monday, with ice and snow equipment prepped and ready to respond.

The City sent out an update, and said crews were ready to respond to icy or snowy conditions. Strong winds and moderate to possibly heavy snow will result in areas of blowing/drifting snow and possibly brief blizzard-like conditions at times over the Palmer Divide.

The City said overnight weather will favor areas around and north of the Air Force Academy, with temperatures in the teens and low twenties, so slippery roads are likely for many during the morning commute.

Snow patrols will continue at midnight if necessary, the City said, and morning road crews are prepared as needed.