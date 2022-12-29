(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Spring’s Community Development Division is inviting the public to review the 2023 draft Annual Action Plan, which lays out the use for 2022 federal grant funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The City said it expects to receive about $6.4 million in annual grants, which are allocated to support affordable housing, homelessness prevention, economic development, non-profit assistance and neighborhood improvements for low-income populations. Funds include the Community Development Block Grant, HOME Investment Partnerships Program and Emergency Solutions Grant.

The City’s Community Development Division manages allocation of these funds and invites the public to share their views on affordable housing and community development to help ensure the Annual Action Plan is responsive to the needs of our community. The City said it encourages all residents, especially neighborhood leaders, service providers and community advocates, to review the draft, provide input and attend the public meetings.

The Community Development Division will conduct a virtual public hearing on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m.to present the draft 2023 Annual Action Plan and to take comment and feedback from the public. This is the third public meeting on the 2023 draft. In October, public input meetings were held to gather initial input about the City’s priorities and funding available to incorporate into the draft plan.

The draft plan will be available for public review and comment until Jan. 11 on the City’s website at coloradosprings.gov/community-development. It is also available in person Monday – Friday during normal business hours at the following locations:

Community Development Division Office (Suite 701) and Office of the City Clerk (Suite 101), 30 S. Nevada Ave.

City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave.

Penrose Library, 20 North Cascade Ave.

21st Century Library, 1175 Chapel Hills Dr.

Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St.

Westside Community Center, 1628 W. Bijou St.

Deerfield Hills Community Center, 4290 Deerfield Hills Rd.

Meadows Park Community Center, 1943 S. El Paso Ave.

The public meeting will be held from 6 – 7 p.m. on Jan. 4 at the City Administration Building Room 102, 30 S. Nevada Ave., or online at https://bit.ly/JoinCOS-ActionPlan23-Jan4.

You can also join in a conference call at (720) 617-3426 and use conference ID: 159 937 175 #