City: Roads could stay snow-covered throughout the day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Roads could remain covered in snow throughout the day as cold temperatures hinder city plows’ ability to clear the streets.

According to the city, snow plows remain on a full callout citywide, but cold temperatures are making it hard for the snow and ice to melt. There also seems to be an issue with getting needed materials.

“Many roadways could stay snow covered until this system passes through,” the city wrote on Facebook.

The system is expected to bring several rounds of snow throughout the day, with snow favoring I-25 and higher terrain areas.

You can read more about this week’s weather event by visiting FOX21’s weather page.