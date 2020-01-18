City plans open house for Cheyenne Cañon Construction

COLORADO SPRINGS— 2020 brings a major construction project to one of Colorado Springs’ most popular parks.

Three bridges will be replaced in North Cheyenne Cañon Park that is likely to close the road through the park for several months, according to the City’s site about the project.

“These are bridges that needed to be redone, they were old, they were in bad shape,” said Susan Davies, the executive director of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.

The bridges are nearing 110 years old, and their weight restrictions have limited how emergency vehicles like fire trucks can navigate the canyon.

The bridges are around the Mt. Cutler and Mt. Muscoco trailhead, though all trails beside the Creekside trail will remain open during construction.

In order to get to the trails, the city plans to plow and grade Gold Camp Road.

“Generally speaking, people who use and love North Cheyenne Cañon are going to be able to continue to use the park, ” said Davies.

While the design is not yet finished, the City expects the bridges to look similar, with greater structural integrity.

With lower clearance for the creek below, flooding was another major concern for the City.

“We’re seeing that some of the heavy rain impacts are more profound, more often than maybe they were 10, 20, 30 years ago. So, it is important to accommodate that.” Davies said, “It’s important to plan ahead and realize that there has been prior damage to the bridges based on high water levels, so let’s plan ahead and build something that’s going to work.”

On Tuesday, January 28, the city will host an open house to highlight the design of the project at the Westside Community Center (1628 W. Bijou St.) from 5:30 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

The cost of the bridges is estimated to be $4 million. The Colorado Department of Transportation will pay $ 2.4 million, with the rest coming from the Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority. Construction will start in the fall of 2020 and expected to wrap up in the spring of 2021.