(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs will close its administrative and elected offices on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

Closed:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit 
  • City Administration Building 
  • City Clerk  
  • City Hall  
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum  
  • Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers 
  • Municipal Court 
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building 
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site 
  • Sales Tax Office 
  • Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Program at Memorial Park 
  • Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center 

Adjusted operating hours:

  • Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain 
    • Closed Dec. 25 
    • Open Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. and last entry at 3 p.m. Call (719) 385-7325 for the most current weather conditions. 
  • Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries offices will be closed, gates are open to visitors 
  • Sertich Ice Center 
    • Dec. 24: Public Skate 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 
    • Dec. 25: Closed 
    • Dec. 31: No Public Skate times 
    • Jan. 1: Family Skate 4-5:30pm 
  • Skate in the Park at Acacia Park presented by Academy Bank  
  • Patty Jewett and Valley Hi municipal golf courses: 
    • Dec. 24, 31: open at 9 a.m.; last 18-hole tee time is 10 a.m., last 9-hole tee time is noon – Weather Pending 
    • Dec. 25: closed 
    • Jan. 1: 9:00 a.m. – Weather Pending 
  • Patty Jewett Bar & Grill 
    • Dec. 24: 8 a.m.-2:00 p.m.  
    • Dec. 25: closed 
    • Dec. 31: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. 
  • Valley Hi Grill & Pub 
    • Dec. 24: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. 
    • Dec. 25: closed 
    • Dec. 31: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. 