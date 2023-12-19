(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs will close its administrative and elected offices on Monday, Dec. 25, Tuesday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 1 in observance of Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.
Closed:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield, Hillside, Meadows Park and Westside Community Centers
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Sales Tax Office
- Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Program at Memorial Park
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
Adjusted operating hours:
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain
- Closed Dec. 25
- Open Dec. 24 and Jan. 1, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. and last entry at 3 p.m. Call (719) 385-7325 for the most current weather conditions.
- Evergreen and Fairview cemeteries offices will be closed, gates are open to visitors
- Sertich Ice Center
- Dec. 24: Public Skate 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Dec. 25: Closed
- Dec. 31: No Public Skate times
- Jan. 1: Family Skate 4-5:30pm
- Skate in the Park at Acacia Park presented by Academy Bank
- Walk-up admissions only. Schedule and pricing information at Skate in the Park – Downtown Partnership (downtowncs.com).
- Dec. 24 & Dec. 25, closed
- Dec. 31, 1-3pm & 4-6pm
- Jan. 1, 1-3 p.m., 4-6 p.m., and 7-9 p.m.
- Patty Jewett and Valley Hi municipal golf courses:
- Dec. 24, 31: open at 9 a.m.; last 18-hole tee time is 10 a.m., last 9-hole tee time is noon – Weather Pending
- Dec. 25: closed
- Jan. 1: 9:00 a.m. – Weather Pending
- Patty Jewett Bar & Grill
- Dec. 24: 8 a.m.-2:00 p.m.
- Dec. 25: closed
- Dec. 31: 8 a.m.-10 p.m.
- Valley Hi Grill & Pub
- Dec. 24: 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Dec. 25: closed
- Dec. 31: 8 a.m.-8 p.m.