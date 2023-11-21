(COLORADO SPRINGS) — All City of Colorado Springs administrative and elected offices and agencies with be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, in observance of Thanksgiving.

“Thanksgiving is a time for us to come together and reflect on all that we have to be thankful for,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade. “I am so proud of our city and all that we have achieved together. Let us take this time to give thanks for our blessings and share our gratitude with those around us.”

The following administrative and elected offices will be closed Thursday and Friday (*locations closed Thursday only, open Friday):

Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit

Cemetery offices closed, gates open at Fairview and Evergreen from 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills Community Center

Hillside Community Center

Meadows Park Community Center

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Patty Jewett Golf Course*

Pikes Peak- America’s Mountain*

Rockledge Ranch Historic Site

Sales Tax Office

Sertich Ice Center*

Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Program Office in Memorial Park

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

Valley Hi Golf Course and Grill & Pub*

Westside Community Center

On Friday, the Patty Jewett and Valley Hi Golf Courses will be open all day, weather pending, and the Patty Jewett Bar & Grill and Valley Hi Grill & Pub will be open from 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, Sertich Ice Center and Skate in the Park at Acacia Park are also open Friday.

The City encouraged anyone planning an outing to check each attraction’s respective webpage for hours of operation and ticketing information.