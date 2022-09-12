ROCKY FORD, Colo. — The City of Rocky Ford is seeking public feedback on improvements to two public amenities after receiving state grant monies.

According to a Facebook post by the Rocky Ford Fire Department, the city recently received $150,000 in state funds from the Great Outdoors Colorado Centennial Grant. The city would like the community’s input on a master plan to improve both the Arkansas Valley Fairgrounds and Crystal Lake.

The master plan would help develop and improve both locations to ‘include amenities that uniquely serve southeast Colorado, expand recreational offerings, and drive local economic development,’ the Facebook post said.

The Arkansas Valley Fairgrounds is home to the “oldest continuous fair in the State of Colorado,” and the Crystal Lake project is a part of the long-time initiative to transform the former old sugar mill into a recreational and fishing area for the community.

The City of Rocky Ford and the Arkansas Valley Fair Board are now asking for community input about potential improvements to co-design the future of these outdoor spaces in the community.

To take the Google Docs survey provided by the city, click here. The city has also created a Facebook group for people to join and have their voice heard regarding the projects – click here to join the group.