City of Pueblo mandates mask-wearing inside city buildings

PUEBLO, Colo. – The City of Pueblo is tackling the rising number of COVID-19 cases by mandating mask-wearing in all city buildings operated by city staff.

This order comes from Mayor Nic Gradisar who said that it will remain in effect and in full force until rescinded starting Monday, Aug. 30.

“Health and safety of our customers and staff have to be a priority,” says Mayor Gradisar. “We want to ensure continued and uninterrupted municipal operations and with cases rising, this is a necessary step to prevent future capacity limits or closures.”

As of Thursday, Aug. 26, Pueblo’s hospital bed capacity is at 90% with its vaccination rate just below the state average at 58% of the eligible population.

Pueblo’s COVID-19 positive cases are the highest that they’ve been since May of 2021.