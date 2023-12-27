(MANITOU SPRINGS) — In an effort to promote a more sustainable future for Southern Colorado’s quirkiest little town, the City of Manitou Springs is announcing a new e-bike voucher program encouraging neighbors to use sustainable modes of transportation.

The City said this initiative aims to encourage neighbors to adopt electric bicycles, providing not just an eco-friendly alternative but also an exciting opportunity to be part of the green movement in hopes that more people will replace car trips with active transportation.

The program is offering 100 vouchers in total, with 70 of the vouchers earmarked for low-income residents.

$700 vouchers for 70 low-income residents

$500 vouchers for 30 moderate-income residents

Residents eager to be part of this exciting initiative can find the link to apply for the voucher program by visiting bit.ly/MSEBikes. The program goes live on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m.

Qualifying applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, so the City is encouraging you to get the proper documents together and view the application beforehand, that way you are able to get in line as quickly as possible.

Whether you’re a daily commuter, a weekend adventurer, or someone with cargo-carrying needs, the rebate program covers a variety of e-bike styles. From Class 1, 2, and 3 e-bikes to the versatile e-cargo bikes designed for additional passengers or heavier loads, the program caters to diverse preferences.