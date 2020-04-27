City of Manitou Springs coordinate successful tree planting day

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Manitou Springs’ Councilor Judith Chandler and the Climate Action Group were able to coordinate a successful Tree Planting Day for Earth Day.

Volunteers and staff took the proper precautions for social distancing and maintained a healthy environment to plant trees in.

Approximately 131 trees were planted within the City of Manitou Springs on Monday at local parks and the cemetery.

The City of Manitou Springs would like to thank and commend the Manitou Springs Community Foundation for its successful efforts to positively impact our community. Recently, the Foundation gave a gracious donation of $5,000 dollars to the City, which will be put towards personal protective equipment for our first responders and staff.

Maintaining a safe and cleanly environment in our City is a number one priority and this

donation will allow staff to respond to emergencies and sanitize our public areas under

safe and controlled conditions.