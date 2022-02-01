City of Fountain placed on accident alert status

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Effective Tuesday, Feb. 1, at 6:30 p.m., the City of Fountain was placed on accident alert status.

If you are involved in a traffic accident, and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed, and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party.

Within 72 hours, report it online at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information.

Due to weather conditions, the City of Fountain will tentatively remain on accident alert status, through Friday, Feb. 4.

Any changes to the accident alert status will be updated.