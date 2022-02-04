City of Fountain hopes to connect community with new phone app

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — The City of Fountain is sharing the launch of its new app: MyFountain CO.

On the app, residents are able to pay their utility bills, connect with City Council members, make park reservations, and more.

Fountain parents can also find out more about the city’s recreation programs, like youth soccer, baseball, and flag football. They can also register kids for programs, and check out important dates for upcoming events.

Picture courtesy of City of Fountain

This year, Fountain plans to re-launch Movies in the Park. That community event kicks off just as summer does on June 18.

Residents are also able to find Streets information, such as snow removal and snow plow routes. There are plenty of programs available to help them access opportunities put together by the Conservation and Sustainability Department.

It’s available for Android and Apple iOS in the app store, or visit www.fountaincolorado.org, and click on “MyFountain.”