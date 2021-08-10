City of Colorado Springs to install new water-focused mural

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– The Colorado Springs Stormwater Enterprise and Goodwill of Colorado are partnering together to sponsor a 20-foot-long, prefabricated mural to be installed on top of a storm drain on Wednesday, Aug. 11 beginning at 11:00 a.m.

Unlike the typical mural, this art piece has been both enlarged and transformed into a removable vinyl seal allowing everyone to participate in its installation as part of Goodwill’s Possibilities program.

The artist named Erik is the creator of the mural and a Possibilities program participant, having been diagnosed with developmental and intellectual disabilities early in his life.

The mural is an abstract stylization of the Possibilities program logo, displaying the importance of friendship and a call-to-action to protect our waterways in Colorado.

Parking will be available in the lot west of the Kum & Go gas station.

The mural is part of a multi-mural project across the Colorado Springs area. To see more murals and learn more about the program, visit this website.