(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Independence Day is upon us, and there are plenty of opportunities to catch some fireworks no matter where in the city you live.

The City of Colorado Springs is encouraging neighbors to leave the fireworks to the professionals, and avoid sparking a fire or incurring potential fines due to firework bans. As a reminder, recreational fireworks – all types with a fuse that require a flame for ignition – are illegal in the City of Colorado Springs.

No bans have been issued for greater El Paso County, however the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) reminds everyone that if it explodes or leaves the ground, it is still illegal. Sparklers, snakes, fountains, smoke bombs, and ground spinners may be permitted depending on where you live in El Paso County, but not the City.

If you’d like to play it safe, there are plenty of fireworks shows being planned around the city to enjoy safely with the whole family. The City of Colorado Springs shared a map of fireworks shows, both viewable from your own home and events open to the public.

The Star Spangled Symphony will also will be broadcast on five partner radio stations for event patrons to enjoy while watching any of the 10+ community fireworks displays lighting up the sky.

“Stay safe, stay vigilant, have fun, and enjoy this important holiday,” said EL Paso County Sheriff Joe Roybal. “God bless you, our great nation, and all who endeavor to defend and keep her. Happy Independence Day, El Paso County!”