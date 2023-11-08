(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The City of Colorado Springs is inviting neighbors to attend its free “Renter Rights 101” informational session on Tuesday, Nov. 14 in-person or virtually.

During the workshop, Colorado Legal Services Attorney Clinton Albert will help participants learn about a wide variety of topics such as lease basics, reasonable accommodations and modifications, deposits, repairs, eviction, and updates on recent Colorado legislation on housing matters. Other community legal and housing resources will also be shared.

The Nov. 14 event takes place at the City Administration Building at 30 South Nevada Street from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Parking is available via metered, on-street parking or at the parking garage at the southwest corner of Nevada and Colorado Streets for $1 per hour if you enter after 4 p.m.

Participants can join online without registering via a Zoom meeting, or you can register and submit questions in advance by clicking here.

To call in, dial (719) 359-4580, enter Meeting ID 831 5832 9396 and Passcode 307697. Event registration is optional and allows you to sign up to receive a copy of the slides and event recording.