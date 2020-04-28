COLORADO SPRINGS — To facilitate public input on City projects and initiatives while practicing social distancing requirements of the Safer of Home Order, the City of Colorado Springs will conduct online public engagement, including virtual project presentations, public meetings using Microsoft Teams, and online surveys.

Residents can learn about opportunities to provide public input on City projects by visiting a new webpage ColoradoSprings.gov/EngageCOS that lists upcoming projects seeking input in May. The project webpage will be updated as new public participation opportunities are available.

Upcoming projects seeking public input include:

· Historic Downtown Parks

· RetoolCOS

“Conducting public engagement in a new virtual setting offers the opportunity for people to learn about and provide input on city projects while reducing the risk of exposure of COVID-19. Soliciting public input through electronic meetings provides a way for the public to provide input on infrastructure projects that need to move forward during this global pandemic,” said Kim Melchor, Lead Communications Specialist for the City of Colorado Springs. “As we enter this new phase of conducting public participation working in a virtual environment we recognize that we’ll have a learning curve, but we are committed to continuing to engage the public on City projects.”

Microsoft Teams

The City will be conducting its public meetings using Microsoft Teams. Although not required to participate, residents are encouraged to download the Microsoft Teams application to their computer or mobile device. A call-in option is also available to meeting participants.

Residents are encouraged to consult the public participation project webpage regularly to learn about and help shape projects in the community. Residents can also learn about City projects and opportunities to provide input by subscribing to the weekly City newsletter at ColoradoSprings.gov/connectwithus.

Information on City Council and boards and commission meetings can be found at ColoradoSprings.gov/PublicNotice. Public input opportunities will also be promoted on the City’s Facebook page and Nextdoor.