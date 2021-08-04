City of Colorado Springs encourages legacy donations of pollution-preventing gutter bins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The City of Colorado Springs is encouraging residents to make legacy donations for curbside gutter bins that will catch pollution and other kinds of debris as part of its new Clean Water Community Challenge.

The city is hoping that the Clean Water Community Challenge will help businesses reduce pollution rates and therefore bring residents even cleaner water with the new curbside gutter bins.

The bins should catch around 30 pounds of trash each month, reducing pollution in a cost-effective way which will allow for more funds to be distributed where they are needed.

This Challenge is taking the original gutter bin pilot program of July 2019 to the next level. Currently, there are nine gutter bins installed in Colorado Springs.

Jeff Besse, water quality program manager for the city, said, “Thousands of pounds of trash and debris enter our stormwater system every year which requires significant maintenance taking a toll on both our stormwater system and our watersheds.”

The Colorado Springs Stormwater Enterprise is partnering with Frog Creek Partners to prevent trash from making its way into local waterways and negatively impacting downstream communities.

To learn more about the gutter bins and the Clean Water Community Challenge, visit www.ColoradoSprings.gov/CleanWaterChallenge.