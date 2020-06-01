City now accepting applications for CARES Act grant funds

Due to the coronavirus the department of treasury is issuing to US citizens economic impact payments known as a stimulus check or tax refund concept.

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, the City of Colorado Springs Community Development Division started accepting applications for its special CARES Act allocation of Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV) Public Services and Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG-CV) Funds.

The Division anticipates making approximately $1.4 million of federal funds available for eligible projects that specifically prevent, prepare for, and respond to the coronavirus and its impacts within the City of Colorado Springs. The minimum request amount is $50,000.00.

Non-profit organizations, faith based organizations, and public agencies are invited to apply, provided they meet federal eligibility requirements. In coordination with local emergency response officials, service providers, and public and private funders, City staff has identified projects furthering housing stability, whole family health and safety, and resilience as high priority for CDBG-CV funds. ESG-CV funds are open to homeless service providers applying for emergency shelter, street outreach, rapid rehousing, homelessness prevention, and designated database support (HMIS).

Read the whole Notice of Funding Availability here.

Applicants must register online with Neighborly in order to prepare and submit an application.

For more information, please go directly to the application here or go to the Division website at www.coloradosprings.gov/community-development.

Completed applications are due no later than 11:59 p.m. MST on June 26th, 2020.

A pre-recorded presentation on the CDBG-CV and ESG-CV program requirements will be available on the CDD website on June 5.

For more information about the application process or workshop, please contact Naomi Clark at naomi.clark@coloradosprings.gov or at (719) 385-6609.