City hosting celebration as countdown to 2020 Olympics begins

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The city of Colorado Springs will start the one-year countdown to the Tokyo Olympics with an event Wednesday.

The 2020 countdown kickoff event is Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Memorial Park at the intersection of Sports Drive and Pikes Peak Avenue. It’s free and open to the public.

There will be meet-and-greets, demonstrations, gymnastics mini-lessons, and more.

“I think it’s very important to get out there and showcase what you’ve been working for, but also, as athletes, we’re going to leave the sport in a certain amount of time, and then we want younger kids to be there to take our places, to be inspired to continue on,” gymnast Eddie Penev said.

“If they get a chance to come out here and meet me and put on a gi and feel like what judo really is and get to try it, I think they’ll be a lot more interested in watching it and understanding it when the Olympics and Paralympics come around next year,” judo athlete Ricky Ties said.

The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 24, 2020.