City council to vote on controversial west side apartment project

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A several-months-long fight should come to an end Tuesday when the Colorado Springs City Council votes on a proposed apartment complex near Garden of the Gods.

People living nearby have a list of problems regarding the project. Those against the new build say they are concerned about there being too many people and cars if there was ever a need to evacuate the area, like during the Waldo Canyon Fire.

The developer agreed to drop the number of units from 450 to 420 in response to the concerns, but many weren’t swayed by the concessions.

The city’s planning commission recommended approving the project with a 4-3 vote. The commissioners who voted in favor said there’s a need for more multi-family housing on the west side.

Neighbors against the project say they have binders full of arguments and signatures they plan to bring to City Council on Tuesday.