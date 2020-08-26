City Council to conduct interviews for Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission

COLORADO SPRINGS – The Colorado Springs City Council has selected 27 applicants to interview for the newly created Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission.

According to a spokesperson from the city, interviews will be conducted remotely due to COVID-19. Each applicant will be given about 20 minutes to answer questions from the City Council.

Members of the public are invited to listen to the interviews by telephone. The interviews will be conducted on the following dates and times:

Monday, August 31 – 8:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. Call-In Information: 720-617-3526 Conference ID: 786 146 30#

Wednesday, September 2 – 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Call-In Information: 720-617-3526 Conference ID: 848 272 217#

Thursday, September 3 – 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Call-In Information: 720-617-3526 Conference ID: 626 290 92#



The 27 interview finalists are listed in alphabetical order: