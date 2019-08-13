City considering requiring bear-resistant trash cans west of I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — City council is considering a proposed ordinance that would require homes and businesses west of Interstate 25 to use bear-resistant trash cans.

The proposed ordinance was discussed at the July 22 City Council Work Session. It would apply to most areas within the city limits that are west of Interstate 25. The ordinance would require property owners and users to secure trash within a functioning bear-resistant container, or in a non-bear-resistant container within a secured structure. People using non-bear-resistant containers would be required to keep the containers in the secured structure at all times, except between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m. on trash collection day.

The ordinance would apply to all properties in the bear management area, including single-family homes, multi-family homes, and commercial and industrial properties.

Complaints would be filed with city code enforcement. If code enforcement determined a violation had occurred, the property owner would be fined. Fines would be $100 for the first violation, $250 for a second violation, and $500 for each subsequent violation.

City Council members Richard Skorman and Don Knight, who represent the area west of Interstate 25, are hosting two public meetings to discuss the proposal. The meetings are:

August 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Fire Station 18 at 6830 Hadler View

August 29 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Westside Community Center at 1628 West Bijou Street

The two council members, along with representatives from the City of Colorado Springs Neighborhood Services, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, will be on hand to answer questions.