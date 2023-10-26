(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two thrilling events will be held at the Colorado Springs City Auditorium Halloween weekend, for adults and kiddos alike.

First, the family-friendly Monster Mash Bash will be held on Friday, Oct. 27. Tickets are $13 per person or $29 for a family pack of four tickets. Attendees can choose from a number of spooky and fun activities, including games, trick-or-treating, mini-coffin building, face-painting, a spooky Tunnel of Teeth, pumpkin decorating, and more.

Click here to buy tickets for the Monster Mash Bash. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event runs through 7 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Oct. 28, the adults can don their most haunting costumes and head out for a night of macabre revelry hosted by El Paso County Coroner, Dr. Leon Kelly. City Auditorium will be decked out in Halloween spookiness for the Coroner’s Aud Ball, followed by the Afterlife After Party.

There will be a mesmerizing costume contest, spine-tingling music, and the chance to win some spooktacular prizes! VIP tickets can also be purchased for Cocktails with the Coroner, who can regale some pretty interesting stories from his career as El Paso County Coroner.

VIP tickets including Cocktails with the Coroner are $163 and can be purchased here. VIP doors open at 6 p.m.

Doors open for general admission tickets open at 7 p.m. and cost $110 and can be purchased from the same link as VIP. If you’re dying to party and can’t make the Aud Ball, the Afterlife After Party starts at 10 p.m. and tickets cost $29. Visit the VIP ticket purchase page to find all three options.