City announces changes to downtown parking hours, prices

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Drivers in downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City will notice new rates and hours for parking meters and garages next year, the city announced Friday.

Starting January 1, meters will operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Currently, they operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Also starting January 1, parking meter rates will increase by 25 cents per hour. Meters closest to the city center will charge $1.25 per hour, meters further out will be $1 per hour, and meters on the periphery will be 75 cents per hour.

Map shows new hours for parking meters in downtown Colorado Springs.

The city said this is the first parking meter rate change since 2006.

Rates for city-operated garages downtown will also go up. The new Monday through Friday hourly rates will be:

50 cents for up to 30 minutes

$1 for 31 minutes to an hour

$1 per hour or fraction thereof after the first hour

$9 daily maximum

Special event parking will increase from $3 to $5.

The cost of monthly parking permits will increase by $10.

The city said sometime next year, they will install new meters that allow for mobile payment options.