(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.
El Paso County administrative offices:
- El Paso County Assessor’s Office
- El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)
- The North Branch in the Union Town Center will be closed Saturday, September 2nd as well.
- El Paso County Combined Courts
- Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
- Colorado State University Extension
- El Paso County Department of Human Services
- El Paso County Public Health
- El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
City of Colorado Springs administrative offices:
- Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Colorado Springs Tennis
- Deerfield Hills Community Center
- Hillside Community Center
- Meadows Park Community Center
- Memorial Park Recreation Center
- Municipal Court
- Otis Park Community Center
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building
- Sales Tax Office
- Sertich Ice Center
- Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park
The city also posted some additional closures and limited hours for city spray grounds and attractions:
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will also be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 5
- Deerfield Hills Spray Ground (4290 Deerfield Hills Road): will operate Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Labor Day) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
- Garden of the Gods Park Open 5 a.m.- 10 p.m.
- Fall hours begin Tuesday, Nov. 1; Open 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.
- Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center (1805 N. 30th Street): Open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Fall hours begin Tuesday, Sept. 6; Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park (26 Cimino Dr): Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
- Patty Jewett Golf Course (900 E Espanola Street): open 7 a.m. to dusk: City Golf Championship will be played Saturday-Monday; course open to public play beginning at 1:17 p.m. each day.
- Panorama Park Spray Ground (4540 Fenton Road): open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (5089 Pikes Peak Highway, Cascade): uphill gates open 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Pikes Peak summit closes at 7 p.m.; downhill gates close at 8 p.m. (all times weather permitting)
- Fall hours begin Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Sept. 30; uphill gates open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., summit closes at 6 p.m., downhill gates close at 7 p.m.
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (3105 Gateway Road) – open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Labor Day Vintage Base Ball game on Monday, Sept. 4 – first pitch is at 1 p.m.; visit RockLedgeRanch.com/Event/Labor-Day-Vintage-Baseball for more information.
- The Water Hole at Venezia Park (3555 Briargate Parkway): Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sessions start: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
- Uncle Wilber Fountain (Acacia Park, 115 E Platte Avenue): Open noon-6 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
- Valley Hi Golf Course (610 Chelton Road): open 7 a.m. to dusk