(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The City of Colorado Springs and El Paso County administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 4 in observance of Labor Day.

El Paso County administrative offices:

  • El Paso County Assessor’s Office
  • El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office (all locations)
  • The North Branch in the Union Town Center will be closed Saturday, September 2nd as well.
  • El Paso County Combined Courts
  • Offices of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
  • Colorado State University Extension
  • El Paso County Department of Human Services
  • El Paso County Public Health
  • El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee’s Office
  • Pikes Peak Workforce Center

City of Colorado Springs administrative offices:

  • Administrative offices for Mountain Metropolitan Transit
  • City Administration Building
  • City Clerk
  • City Hall
  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
  • Colorado Springs Tennis
  • Deerfield Hills Community Center
  • Hillside Community Center
  • Meadows Park Community Center
  • Memorial Park Recreation Center
  • Municipal Court
  • Otis Park Community Center
  • Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administration Building
  • Sales Tax Office
  • Sertich Ice Center
  • Sports and Therapeutic Recreation Programs Office in Memorial Park

The city also posted some additional closures and limited hours for city spray grounds and attractions:

  • Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will also be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 5
  • Deerfield Hills Spray Ground (4290 Deerfield Hills Road): will operate Saturday, Sunday, and Monday (Labor Day) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
  • Garden of the Gods Park Open 5 a.m.- 10 p.m.
    • Fall hours begin Tuesday, Nov. 1; Open 5 a.m.- 9 p.m.
  • Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center (1805 N. 30th Street): Open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
    • Fall hours begin Tuesday, Sept. 6; Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • Julie Penrose Fountain at America the Beautiful Park (26 Cimino Dr): Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
  • Patty Jewett Golf Course (900 E Espanola Street): open 7 a.m. to dusk: City Golf Championship will be played Saturday-Monday; course open to public play beginning at 1:17 p.m. each day.
  • Panorama Park Spray Ground (4540 Fenton Road): open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
  • Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (5089 Pikes Peak Highway, Cascade): uphill gates open 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.; Pikes Peak summit closes at 7 p.m.; downhill gates close at 8 p.m. (all times weather permitting)
    • Fall hours begin Tuesday, Sept. 5 until Sept. 30; uphill gates open 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., summit closes at 6 p.m., downhill gates close at 7 p.m.
  • Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site (3105 Gateway Road) – open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • The Water Hole at Venezia Park (3555 Briargate Parkway): Open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sessions start: 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
  • Uncle Wilber Fountain (Acacia Park, 115 E Platte Avenue): Open noon-6 p.m. Monday is the final day of operation this year.
  • Valley Hi Golf Course (610 Chelton Road): open 7 a.m. to dusk