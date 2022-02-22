City agencies expand Colorado Springs’ ‘no sit’ ordinance downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), in partnership with the Colorado Springs City Attorney’s Office, has expanded the “no sitting” city ordinance.

Ordinance, § 9.2.112, prohibits any sitting, kneeling, reclining, or lying down on the surface of any public right-of-way (ROW), and prohibits any objects from being placed on the surface of the ROW, according to a press release from CSPD.

Examples of public rights-of-way include streets, sidewalks, trails, paths, alleys, parkways, curbs, medians, traffic islands, etc.

Covering the “Central Commercial District”, the ordinance will apply to areas from Cache La Poudre to East Cheyenne Road, with varying east and west boundaries.





Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

The expanded boundaries went into effect Monday.

The ordinance will be enforced from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily, and from 10:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

CSPD will conduct a 60-day education grace period and officers will not issue any citations during that time. However, officers will continue to issue warnings.

The grace period will end on April 21.

CSPD ensures the community that those issued a violation will be properly informed of available community resources.