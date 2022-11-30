(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Get ready Chick-fil-A fans, a brand new location is set to open in Colorado Springs on Thursday, Dec. 1, at the corner of Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard.

The new location, located at 507 N. Academy, will be open for dine-in and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. – 9 p.m., with the drive-thru open until 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. According to a press release from Chick-fil-A, the location is employing 125 full-time and part-time workers, and joins the eight other locations already serving Colorado Springs.

“I am excited to join the Colorado Springs community and identify ways our team can make a positive impact on everyone we come into contact with,” said Tucker Braun, the owner/operator of the Citadel Crossing franchise. “My hope is to create moments worth remembering for both our Team Members and guests alike, through delicious food, community giving and genuine hospitality.”

In honor of the opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America, which will be distributed to local partners to aid in the fight against hunger. Chick-fil-A Citadel Crossing will also participate in the Chick-fil-A Shared Table™ Program that redirects surplus food from the restaurant to nonprofits in need.