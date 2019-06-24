Church identifies man killed in I-25 bus crash

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — One of the two people killed in a charter bus crash on Interstate 25 near Pueblo Sunday afternoon was a seminarian in New Mexico, the archdiocese said Monday.

Two people were killed and 13 others were injured in the crash, which happened on southbound Interstate 25 near the Piñon truck stop between Colorado Springs and Pueblo. The Colorado State Patrol said the bus hit a bridge embankment.

The charter bus was carrying a church group traveling back to New Mexico from a conference in Denver, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The passenger who died, 53-year-old Jason Paul Marshall, was a seminarian in the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, according to an archdiocese Facebook page.

The driver was ejected from the bus and died on the scene. Because his family has not yet been notified, his name is not being released.

The Colorado State Patrol said five victims–one juvenile and four adults–sustained serious injuries.

One of the victims remains in critical condition at Penrose Hospital.

Six of the injured victims were taken to Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo. A spokesperson said Monday morning that one is in critical condition, one is in fair condition, and one is in good condition. The other three have been discharged from the hospital.

The other six victims were taken to St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center. One of the victims initially taken to St. Mary-Corwin was later transferred to Penrose, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The Colorado State Patrol said the bus company, Follow the Sun Inc., is cooperating with the investigation.