COLORADO SPRINGS — It’s been 36 years since 7-month-old Christopher Abeyta was discovered missing from his crib in Colorado Springs, according to police.

The boy was never seen again.

It happened on July 15, 1986 in the 3300 block of Ashwood Circle, which is located just west of Quail Lake on the south side of the city.

Officers say they got the call of a missing child at about 6:30 a.m. that day and, when they arrived, they determined little Christopher was last seen in his crib at about 12:30 a.m.

His family members say when they woke up – he was gone.

In 2013, the family announced a $100,000 reward for information in Abeyta’s kidnapping.

Christopher’s mother, Bernice Abeyta, passed away of cancer in 2017. His father, Gil, died after a heart attack in 2020.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children released an age progression photo of Abeyta in 2018. They used family photos and technology to create a photo of what Abeyta might look like at 32-years-old.

Christopher Abeyta possible age progression.

In Feb. of 2019, CSPD tested and received results from three DNA samples from people who believed they might be the missing boy. However, the results revealed that none of the samples were a match.

Colorado Springs Police say the circumstances surrounding Christopher’s disappearance are considered suspicious. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police at 719-444-7000.