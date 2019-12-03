Christmas tree cutting permit sales begin

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Pike National Forest, Pikes Peak Ranger District, will be selling Christmas tree cutting permits from December 2 through December 18, 2019.

Permits may be purchased at the Pikes Peak Ranger District office at 601 South Weber St. in Colorado Springs. Office hours are 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M. Monday through Friday.

The cost is $20.00 per tree permit. The Pikes Peak Ranger District will not sell out of permits.

Tree cutting permits will also be sold in Woodland Park on four weekend days, December 7, 8, 14 and 15, between the hours of 8:00, A.M. and 3:00 P.M. at the Forest Service’s Woodland Park Work Center at 1408 Rampart Range Road. Only cash and checks will be accepted at the Woodland Park location.

Three tree cutting areas are available in 2019: Rampart Range, Highway 67 North, and Forest Service Road 357. All areas are accessible from Woodland Park.

CLICK HERE to view maps and more Christmas tree information.

Trees may be cut from December 2 through December 18, after purchasing a permit. Tree cutters should be prepared for winter driving conditions and roads may not be plowed.

All trees are native and are not as full or shaped as those sold at commercial lots. Trees are of various species, including lodgepole pine, ponderosa pine, Douglas-fir, and Engelmann spruce. The maximum tree size allowed is 6 inches in diameter at the base of the tree.

The use of chain saws is not allowed and a hand saw is recommended. For additional information, access www.fs.usda.gov/goto/psicc/pikespeak or call 719-477-4221.