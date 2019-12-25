Christmas morning house fire in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire in Pueblo early Christmas Day.

Police say they responded to the fire on 40th Lane around 1:40 A.M. Wednesday morning.

The family was able to escape the house without injury.

It was all hands on deck, Pueblo Rural Fire Protection District, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, American Medical Response, Pueblo County Sheriff Emergency Services Bureau (ESB) and the Chemical Depot were among the agencies that responded.

Limited information is known at this time.