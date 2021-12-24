Christmas in the Parking Lot: Local boutique needs volunteers to help the homeless this holiday

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local store is dedicated to making sure Colorado Springs’ homeless population does not go without gifts and basic necessities this Christmas.

On Saturday, Dec. 25, local boutique Creations at The Edge will transform its parking lot into a community party and free market for those experiencing homelessness and/or extreme poverty this holiday season.

Based on the city of Colorado Springs’ data, 1,562 people are experiencing homelessness. Volunteers found 444 people sleeping unsheltered outdoors, in cars, or in abandoned buildings — a decrease of 13% percent (513) from 2018 — and 1,118 people were sheltered in emergency shelters or transitional housing units – an increase of 7.7% (1,038).

During the event, individuals can pick up clothing, hygiene items, first aid kits, reading glasses, cold weather gear, and food.

In order to help as many people as possible, Creations At The Edge needs volunteers to gather the items and give them away.

Volunteers are asked to park their cars in available spots, bring their own tables (folding tables, card tables, etc.) and set their items out. There will be a limit of one item per table so that as many people as possible can be cared for.

Event Details

When: Dec. 25 from 1-3 p.m.

Dec. 25 from 1-3 p.m. Where: 324 N Nevada Avenue

For more information about how to volunteer, click on the file below.

Creations At The Edge’s contact information can be found below.