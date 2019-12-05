Christmas came early for Ronald McDonald families

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado (RMHCSC) works to lighten the burdens of critically ill children and their families.

On Wednesday night, RMHCSC helped kids believe in the magic of Christmas.

“Sophia was excited to see Santa, she got a nice warm blanket, it was really nice to see that we are being loved on by our community,” said mother Stefany Patriarca.

Sophia Patriarca was one of about 50 kids in Colorado Springs who got an early Christmas present from Santa.

The RMHCSC serves nearly 4,000 children and their families every year. In 30 plus years of providing services for families with critically and seriously ill children, no one has ever been turned away from a lack of funds. Under the category of “Many Hands Make Light Work,” RMHCSC, Robert Half and Marco’s Pizza helped the kids celebrate the holiday season.

“Their faces light up like a Christmas tree and it’s amazing to see them open the gifts and to see their responses and their parent’s responses it’s breathless,” Branch Manager of Robert Half Colorado Springs Victor Granados said.

The RMHCSC provides families with a home away from home while their kids seek treatment at local hospitals.

Sophia has Mitochondrial disease which causes uncontrollable seizures.

“It can be very scary and stressful but we stick together with our family and we have faith,” said Sofia’s dad Christian Patriarca.

The Patriarca family leans on other families who also have kids with serious medical needs and stay at the Ronald McDonald House.

“We are encouraging each other and that’s what it is all about is helping each other out in our current situations,” Christian added.

At Wednesday’s event, there was live music, dinner, gingerbread house making, family photos, storytime with Mrs. Claus and one-on-one time with Santa. Events like this make the holiday season a little brighter for these families and it helps them realize they’re not alone.

“It helps us get away from the daily worries of whats going on with our kid,” Stefany said.

Robert Half staff, an employment agency, helped provide Santa with gifts for the children at the annual holiday party.