(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs has its very own Christkindle Market taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3 east of Downtown Colorado Springs.

Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. and 1350 Distilling are presenting the Second Annual EaDo (East Downtown) Colorado Springs Christkindle Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will be going at both locations simultaneously.

Over 25 local vendors and artists will be featured with plenty of options for holiday shopping. There will be a chance to win door prizes and attendance is free.

The Facebook event post says with the purchase of the limited edition Wine Punt Commemorative Glasses, patrons can get one cocktail at 1350 Distilling and two beers at Mash Mechanix Brewing Co.

To encourage shoppers to get into the “Holiday Spirit” 1350 Distillery will have offerings of hot and cold cocktails and Mash Mechanix will be serving seasonal beers. There will also be food trucks at each location.

“Have a toy donation? Bring your unwrapped, new toy with you for our Toys for Tots collection and get another chance to win a door prize. Our vendor fees will be donated to Mountain Post Santa’s Workshop as well,” the post says.

1350 Distillery is located at 520 East Pikes Peak in Downtown Colorado Springs. Mash Mechanix Brewing Co. is located at 429 East Pikes Peak in Downtown Colorado Springs.