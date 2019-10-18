Children’s Hospital of Colorado Springs hosts first ever Halloween party for patients

COLORADO SPRINGS- The Children’s Hospital of Colorado Springs hosted their first Halloween party since opening their doors earlier this year.

“It gives them that chance to have a good time and not worry about their care or their procedures or the illness they are battling,” Child life Specialist Samantha Coram said. “They can just have fun.”

The patients, along with their parents and siblings were able to pick out costumes to bring home for Halloween night.

“I chose the Mad Hatter because I like it. All my friends couldn’t be the Mad Hatter and I could so, I wanted to be the Mad Hatter,” Jaydaa Malonando, a child who came to the event.

This is the first time they’ve had the party, but they expect to have it for many years ahead with the help from sponsors.

Spirit Halloween, through the Spirit of Children program, hosts nearly 100 Halloween parties across the country throughout October and raises money for local hospitals.

To date, the Spirit of Children Program has raised more than $289,684 for Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs.