Childhood immunization services offered with Matthews-Vu Medical Group

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – El Paso County Public Health is excited to announce a partnership with Matthews-Vu Medical Group to provide immunization services for children (by appointment only) at the Citizens Service Center.

With the back-to-school season, Public Health and Matthews-Vu partnered to identify a solution to continue to offer immunizations to the community. Public Health nurses usually assigned to immunization efforts are not available to perform this routine work due to their assignment to the COVID-19 long term care facility strike team, so this community health partnership is essential to ensuring the continuation of immunization services.

“Since March, we’ve had to enter into continuity of operations mode, with a large majority of our staff working in full time COVID-19 response roles. To accommodate the response, some programs and services are suspended. Now, thanks to an innovative partnership with Matthews-Vu, we are able to bring immunization services back while continuing our intense focus on pandemic response and recovery efforts,” said El Paso County Public Health Director, Susan Wheelan.

Matthews-Vu providers offered to staff the Public Health Immunization Clinic, and work with Public Health to provide parents with a low- or no-cost option to protect their children from vaccine-preventable diseases and prepare them for the new school year.

“As we were exploring ways to increase services to children in El Paso County during the midst of the pandemic, Matthews-Vu generously offered their providers’ time to help us fulfill this vital public health function in our community,” said El Paso County Public Health Medical Director Robin Johnson. “We are immensely grateful for the support.”

“Our mission has always been to provide the highest quality of compassionate care to patients from all walks of life,” Richard Vu, M.D., a doctor at Matthews-Vu says. “We have the social responsibility to love our neighbor and protect the health of our children here in El Paso County. We are overwhelmingly honored and humbled to have this opportunity to collaborate with El Paso County Public Health to provide immunizations to children in the midst of a pandemic. Our staff is excited to participate in this crucial service to our community. These may be challenging times, but El Paso County is a strong and compassionate community. Together, we will get through this.”

Immunizations will be offered, regardless of the ability to pay. Matthews-Vu accepts patients with private insurance or Medicaid, and those who are uninsured. Appointments are required. To schedule an appointment for immunizations, see information below.

Childhood immunizations are available for appointments Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, second floor. To make an appointment, call (719) 578-3294.

For everyone’s safety, please: