Childhood cancer: An uncertain future

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — From the Liberty Bell to the warrior bell hanging at Children’s Hospital Colorado Colorado Springs, a bell has long been a symbol of freedom.

“I do remember when we started treatment, though, and I saw that thing and I thought ‘yeah, we gotta get there,'” said Brandon Freeman, Clayton’s father.

Clayton Freeman is a spunky 4-year-old who just finished his last cancer treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL.

The big day culminated with the ringing of the warrior bell.

“It’s such a hard thing to explain because you should be excited, you should be ecstatic, you’re closing this chapter,” said Lindsey Freeman, Clayton’s mother. “The fear is just overwhelming, the what if this happens again, what if, like it’s a good feeling but it’s scary at the same time.”

Clayton was diagnosed with ALL when he was just 1 year old, and the last three years of his life he’s spent most of his time visiting doctors.

His mother said no part of the process was easy.

“Just watching your kid suffer, knowing the amount of meds we’ve put him through, and basically you poison your kid every day,” she said.

While the constant doctor visits were sometimes difficult to take, they also brought a sense of comfort.

“It’s something that has been such a lifeline, that backing away from it scares you too,” said Lindsey.

Clayton will still need to make trips to Children’s Hospital Colorado, but the visits will be much less frequent.

“He does need to come to clinic every month for the next year,” said Rachel Kovacs, Nurse Care Coordinator at Children’s Hospital Colorado Colorado Springs. “We’ll keep checking his labs and just make sure that he’s doing well, see if any questions come up or just things that we want to keep monitoring, long term effects of chemo or anything like that, and then as we go forward we’ll space that out more. After the first year he comes every two months and then the third year he’ll come every three months and then it will go every six months and then after that he’ll just come in yearly for checkups and continue to see his regular primary care doctor.”

Clayton has turned a big corner in his life journey, and there’s no desire to look back.

“He’s never got to go ‘hey let’s go be around other kids today,'” Lindsey said. “We’ve always been real cautious on that side, and it’s just exciting to see him be normal.”

“Active would be my one word for that kid,” said Brandon. “He doesn’t slow down. From the time he gets out of bed he’s 100 miles an hour, whether it’s good or bad, he’s 100 miles an hour.”

There will no doubt be some bumps ahead.

“A lot of chemotherapies that we give unfortunately do have some long-term side effects,” said Kovacs. “There can be effects on the heart, on some of the other body systems, sometimes there’s effects on cognitive functioning and school performance, so we keep a close eye on that.”

The Freemans are taking it all in stride, and Clayton’s parents have been an inspiration at the hospital.

“She inspires me and his dad Brandon inspires me too,” said Kovacs. “Just how positive their outlook on life is.”

But they say Clayton has been their inspiration.

“It just never seemed to phase him. If you asked Clayton if he has cancer, ‘no I’m not sick.’ It just never even phased him,” said Lindsey.

“He does not care that he has cancer, that he is here getting chemo,” Kovacs said. “He just wants to out and live his life as a 3-year-old and do his work on the farm, so it definitely makes every day brighter when he comes to clinic.”

Kovac said Clayton’s success rate looks good, and she predicts he’ll be up at dawn working on the family farm.

“Most kids have a really great cure rate. It’s over 90 percent for his diagnosis, ALL,” said Kovacs. “It’s very unlikely that he will have his leukemia come back.”

“I’m so proud of that kid for doing what he’s done and going through everything that he’s done. I can’t imagine being a little kid and having to go through that, so yeah, I’m proud of him,” said Brandon.

ALL is the most common type of childhood cancer. There’s no clear reason for pediatric cancer, and there’s nothing families can do to prevent it. However, research is taking place currently to find a cure.

Donations can be made to the Children’s Foundation which helps Children’s Hospital Colorado address the greatest need of its patients and families. Learn more here.