Child killed in Cañon City crash

CAÑON CITY, Colo — A child was hit and killed by a car near Natalie Street in Cañon City Wednesday, according to police.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to the Cañon City Fire Station #1 off 15th Street and Harding around 11 A.M. for a report of a traffic accident.

After investigating deputies learned the location of the accident was off Natalie Street, and the driver who hit the child picked up the child and drove to the Fire Station.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the child was taken from the Fire Station to the hospital, where they later died from injuries.

The identity nor age of the child has been released yet, as the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol are still investigating the crash.