COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — An 11-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was hit and injured by a car in northeastern Colorado Springs Friday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on Cross Creek Drive, which is in the neighborhood southeast of Powers Boulevard and Research Parkway. Police said the girl was riding her bike on the road when she was hit by a car.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where she is in serious condition.