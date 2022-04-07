COLORADO SPRINGS — A one-stop-shop center that provides care for children who have experienced abuse and neglect is now open in Colorado Springs.

Safe Passage coordinates child abuse investigations with partner agencies. The nationally-accredited children’s advocacy center aims to give hope and healing to children.

Organizers say since their innocence was taken, Safe Passage works to restore children’s freedom and give them a voice.

“If you think from a kids perspective, having experienced violation that none of us can image, trust has been broken, and their world is broken, we as a community owe it to them, that the process they have to go through, to provide it in a safe and professional way,” said Safe Passage Executive Director Maureen Basenberg.

Partner agencies include the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Department of Human Services, UCHealth, the Family Center and Kidpower of Colorado.