Chihuahuas rescued from Colorado Springs garage now up for adoption

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Eleven of the 26 chihuahuas that were rescued from a garage in Colorado Springs last week are now available for adoption, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

The dogs were found living in crates in a Colorado Springs apartment garage after their owner was evicted on September 23. The owner kept four of the pets and surrendered the remaining 26 to the humane society.

HSPPR said most of the dogs were in good health. Some of them are undergoing a behavior modification program, and all are being spayed or neutered.

“What’s really unique about this is these dogs were in such good shape,” HSPPR spokeswoman Gretchen Pressley said. “Sometimes they’re living in not-very-good conditions. Sometimes they’re ill, they haven’t been given medical care. These guys have been well-taken-care-of. Unfortunately, it’s just not good for that many pets to be in one building at a time. You can’t give them that individual care that they need. These guys are not that social with humans, because they haven’t been exposed to humans that much.”

So far, 11 of the dogs are available for adoption. The others are still undergoing the behavior modification program or waiting to be spayed or neutered.

All of the available dogs can be seen at hsppr.org/adopt. The adoption fees vary, but most are between $200 and $250.