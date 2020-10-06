Chick-fil-A “Skate for Chicken” to benefit Angels of America’s Fallen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — You’re invited to join Chick-fil-A Garden of the Gods at the annual Skate for Chicken event October 31.

In the annual event, people from around the city come together for a fun skate on blades, skates, boards, scooters, and even unicycles. This year, instead of gathering in one place, participants will skate with friends or family out in the community.

As a bonus, anyone who pays the $25 registration fee and raises at least an additional $25 will get free chicken for an entire year. The top 10 fundraisers will get 52 free meals.

All proceeds from the event benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, a nonprofit serving the children of fallen military members, police, and firefighters.

>> Tap here to learn more and register.